BPD busts illegal casino, arrests seven people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police served a search warrant at an illegal gaming casino where they seized $2,500 in cash, a gun, an ounce of methamphetamine and made 7 arrests.

Officers served the warrant at about 11 p.m.. Wednesday in the 3400 block of K Street and arrested Keith Hayes, 26, on suspicion of operating an illegal casino, police said.

Six others were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding felony warrants to drug possession, police said. Another nine people were cited and released for misdemeanor warrants and drug charges.

Two electronic “fish games” were among the items seized at the casino. Player shoot at brightly-colored fish and other undersea creatures to score points.

The difference between these illegal games and typical video games is that the fish games involve chance; it’s entirely random as to whether a hit results in points.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other illegal gaming operations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.