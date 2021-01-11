BPD brings attention to Human Trafficking Awareness Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As part of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bakersfield police released information Monday defining the crime and how to report it.

The release contained the state legislature’s definition of human tracking as “all acts involved in the recruitment, abduction, transport, harboring, transfer, sale or receipt of persons, within national or across international borders, through force, coercion, fraud or deception, to place persons in situations of slavery or slavery-like conditions, forced labor or services, such as forced prostitution or sexual services, domestic servitude, bonded sweatshop labor, or other debt bondage.”

Victims of human trafficking or people who know of a possible trafficking situation are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.