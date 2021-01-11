BPD: August officer-involved shooting found to be within department policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the Critical Incident Review Board has determined that all shots fired by officers during an August officer-involved shooting were within department policy.

Officers were dispatched at 11:07 a.m. to the intersection of Watts Drive and Lotus Lane in southeast Bakersfield for a reported stabbing. They found a man and woman with stab wounds. A third stabbing victim was located in the area and police learned the suspect had carjacked him, the department said. All three victims survived.

BPD said the suspect drove off in the vehicle and subsequently crashed into another vehicle in the area of T Street and Brundage Lane before taking off again. Officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of P Street and Brundage, after which the shooting took place.

The suspect, identified as 65-year-old Everardo Gonzalez Santana, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting have returned to duty, according to BPD.