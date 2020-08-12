BPD assist Fairfield Police Department with arrest of homicide suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers assisted the Fairfield Police Department with apprehending a man wanted in connection with a killing that occurred in Fairfield’s jurisdiction.

Mario Zawaideh, 21, was found Monday in the area of Woodrow Avenue and California Street, in Oildale, police said. Officers arrested him without incident on a warrant out of Fairfield for charges of murder and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.