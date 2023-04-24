BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police is asking for the public’s help identifying a person suspected in a vehicle burglary that happened March 31.

According to a news release, the suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle in the 3400 block of Mall View Road, just west of Oswell Street, and stole a laptop and backpack.

The suspect and suspected vehicle are described as:

A man between 20 and 30 years old, stands 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a thin build, brown curly hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The vehicle is described as a black 2000s Chevrolet Silverado with a red bed liner.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.