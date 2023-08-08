BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an alleged burglary.

Officials say the two men allegedly entered Kings Drive-In on July 12 and stole several items. The men then fled on foot.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department.

Police described one of the men as in his 30s with a black SitRep security t-shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department.

Police describe the other man as in his 30s with dark clothing and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or BPD at 661-327-7111.