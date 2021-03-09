BPD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect who burglarized vehicle at Comfort Suites Inn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect who burglarized a vehicle at the Comfort Suites Inn last month.

The department said the incident happened on Feb. 18 at around 6:30 a.m. at the Comfort Suites Inn, located at 3115 Camino Del Rio Ct. just off Rosedale Highway. The suspect burglarized the victim’s vehicle and drove off in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police.

Suspect Description:

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

white or Hispanic male

Height: 5’9 to 6′ tall

Medium to heavy build

Wearing a black sweater, black shirt, grey shorts and white medium-length socks.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect vehicle:

Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee 2010-2013 model

No front or rear license plates

Tinted windows

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.