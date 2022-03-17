BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.

The suspects are described as follows:

Black man, age 20 to 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, and 160 pounds

Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6” to 5’8”, with a thin build

Hispanic man, 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a heavy build

Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a heavy build

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.