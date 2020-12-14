BPD asking for public’s help in finding vehicle wanted in November hit and run that injured pedestrian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision last month.

The department said the collision occurred on Nov. 29 at around 3:19 p.m. in the area of East Brundage Lane and Madison Street. The vehicle struck a pedestrian and the driver subsequently fled the area. The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in the collision, BPD said.

The vehicle is described as being black, possibly a Kia Rio four-door sedan. It is missing the front passenger side hubcap. It was being driven by a Hispanic man. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.