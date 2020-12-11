BPD asking for public’s help identifying CVS Pharmacy theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

The theft happened on Nov. 26 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2600 Mount Vernon Ave. The suspect hit an employee while stealing items from the store. The suspect is described as being in her 30s to 40s and was last seen wearing a red and black leopard print jacket and black pants.

Suspect:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective I. Jones at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.