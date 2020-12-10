BPD asking for help in identifying theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

The theft happened on Oct. 23 around 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, near Walgreens.

Suspect Description:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160-180 lbs

Shaved brown hair

Last seen wearing white jeans, jean jacket, black shoes and a white bandana covering his face

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Pace at 661-326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.