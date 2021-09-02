BPD asking for help identifying woman in assault investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with an alleged incident of assault, burglary and vandalism that occurred Monday.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-9, heavy build with maroon or purple hair. She wore prescription glasses, teal tank top and blue jean shorts and drove a 2003 black or dark gray Nissan Murano with partial license plate of 7J, police said.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue. Further details weren’t provided.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Detective Hernandez at 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.