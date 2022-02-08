BPD asking for help identifying vehicle in connection to catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft in southwest Bakersfield last month.

The theft occurred on Jan. 25 on Stine Road near Pacheco Road just after 4 p.m., according to BPD.

The vehicle is described as a newer white four-door Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows, a spare tire on the right-front passenger’s side that is black with a yellow accent and the driver’s side rear rim does not match the rest.





If you have information regarding this vehicle or the incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.