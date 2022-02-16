BPD asking for help identifying three women wanted in connection to robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery in East Bakersfield last year.

The robbery occurred around 5 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2021, at a convenience store on Auburn Street near Fairfax Road in East Bakersfield, according to BPD.

The suspects are described as three Hispanic females, according to BPD.

One female suspect was described as about 40 years old, wearing a Black hooded sweatshirt with a white “Nike” logo across the front, a “Hurley” hat, dark jeans, black shoes, and had pockmark scars on her face, according to BPD.



Suspect 1

Another female suspect was described as heavy set and 30 to 35 years old, according to BPD. She was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a tan hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark yoga pants, tan face

covering and brown shoes at the time of the robbery.

Suspect 2

The third female suspect was described as having a medium build and 20 to 30 years old, according to BPD. She was wearing a black “Nike” hooded sweatshirt, black and white flannel, white hat, light,

black mask, blue jeans, and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

Suspect 3

The vehicle the suspects left in is described as a black four-door Volkswagen Jetta or Passat with stock wheels, according to BPD.

Suspect Vehicle

If you have any information regarding this robbery, call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7003 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.