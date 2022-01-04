BPD asking for help identifying motel burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who burglarized a motel in south Bakersfield last year.

On Sept. 16, 2021, two people burglarized the Bakersfield Inn & Suites on White Lane near Hughes Lane, according to the BPD. One suspect was caught on camera.

The man is described as Hispanic, 28 to 34, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 to 220 pounds, and had a goatee. He was wearing a red baseball cap, a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes at the time of the burglary.

If you have information regarding this burglary, call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the department at 661-327-7111.