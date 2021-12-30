BPD asking for help identifying hit-and-run vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run collision last week.

On Dec. 23 around 10:01 p.m. in the area of 24th and G streets, a white work-style truck was involved in a crash that left the other party with minor injuries.

This is a photo of the suspect vehicle:

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Officer Jeremiah C. Holt at 326-3960 or the department at 661-327-7111.