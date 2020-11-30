BPD asking for community’s help in finding vehicle burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

The department said the burglary occurred on Nov. 9 in the area of Fairview Road and H Street. The suspect is described as being a white man in his mid-to-late 30s, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build with facial tattoos.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans, according to BPD. Anyone with information on the man’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.