BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a criminal threats investigation.

The suspect allegedly entered a McDonald’s restaurant in the 1800 block of Union Avenue and East 18th Street armed with a baseball bat. The suspect then brandished the bat and threatened staff while striking business windows, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 30’s or 40’s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress skirt, black hat, black socks, dark colored sandals, black backpack, brown backpack and riding a dark beach cruiser bicycle, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.