BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary in downtown Bakersfield.

Police say the incident occurred on Saturday, June 24, at about 7:09 a.m. in the 3000 block of 21st Street.

BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s with a stocky build. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, black hat, black and white shoes and had a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.