BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary incident in downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the suspect entered Zain’s Vape Shop on Thursday, July 13, in the 100 block of Chester Avenue and stole several items before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers described the suspect as a white man in his 30s. He was seen wearing a light-colored tank top and light-colored baseball-style hat with a goatee and tattoos on his right shoulder and left inner forearm.

Chester Avenue Burglary suspect, courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or BPD at 661-327-7111.