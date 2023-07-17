BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in vandalism at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on California Avenue.

According to police, the incident happened on June 1.

The woman allegedly threw objects at the church’s stained glass windows and caused about $5,000 in damage, according to police.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and black hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray pants and black and white sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective B. Gharib at 661-912-4681.