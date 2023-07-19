BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an aggravated assault investigation.

According to BPD, the suspect entered the Grocery Outlet at 11200 Brimhall Rd. on June 23 and began arguing with an employee. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly threw objects at the store employee, causing minor injury.

BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with short buzz cut hair, a slim to medium build, mustache and a tattoo near his right eye. He was wearing white t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Perez at 661-326-3593 or BPD at 661-327-7111.