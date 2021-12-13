BPD asking for assistance identifying suspect in stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man wanted for a stabbing that occurred in central Bakersfield last month.

On Nov. 21 just after 7 p.m., a stabbing occurred on Union Avenue between East 10th and 9th Streets.

The man is described as a Black male, 25 to 30, from 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin build, and beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.





If you have information regarding this incident call the department at 661-327-7111.