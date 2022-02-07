BPD asking for assistance identifying robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a convenience store in south Bakersfield last month.

The robbery occurred at a convenience store on Panama Lane near Brahma Street on Jan. 26, according to BPD. During the robbery, the suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and requested money.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, medium height and heavy build, according to the police. The man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with “Cookies” on the front, khaki-colored pants, black-and-white “mechenix” gloves, a black face mask and black-and-white Nike shoes.





If you have any information regarding this robbery or the whereabouts of this suspect, call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.