BPD asking for assistance identifying dd’s Discounts shoplifter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a woman who stole clothing from a business in southwest Bakersfield.

On Oct. 24 around 7:50 p.m. a woman entered dd’s Discounts on Ming Avenue and stole clothing from the store.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic female, brown or black hair, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 30 years old. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans with large rips, black socks and sandals at the time of the incident.

If you have information regarding this incident call the department at 661-327-7111.