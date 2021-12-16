BPD asking for assistance identifying burglary suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying two men involved in a burglary in northwest Bakersfield last month.

Just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 12, two men forced their way into a building on Camino Del Rio Court near Rosedale Highway. The two men left the area after being seen by an employee.

One man was described as white male, 30’s to 40’s, medium build, and bald. He was wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants at the time of the incident.

The other man was describe as white or Hispanic male, 30’s to 40’s. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black and white Converse shoes.

If you have information regarding this investigation contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Miller at 661-342-8360.