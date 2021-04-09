BPD: Arson suspect arrested after trying to shoot officer, fire department investigator

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is accused of trying to shoot a police officer and an arson investigator during a foot chase in East Bakersfield.

The suspect, 36-year-old Curtis Staples, has been booked on two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. He is still under investigation for his alleged involvement in the arson incidents.

At around 7:20 this morning, an investigator with the Bakersfield City Fire Department was attempting to contact Staples on Monterey Street, near Beale Avenue. Staples allegedly ran immediately, and an assisting BPD officer joined the pursuit, eventually catching Staples.

BPD said the investigator and the officer didn’t know Staples had pointed a loaded revolver at them until after they caught him. Once body camera video was reviewed, they learned Staples had tried to shoot the revolver repeatedly, but it didn’t fire.

BPD is asking anyone with more information to call them at (661) 327-7111.