BPD arrests suspected serial burglar; department trying to recover stolen property sold online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of stealing from three businesses and a residence was arrested on Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 25-year-old Nathaniel Rios was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of burglary, looting, possession of stolen property and auto theft.

The department said during the course of the investigation, officers learned that Rios sold some of the stolen property through online marketplaces such as OfferUp. BPD said it is asking for the community’s help in identifying transactions and recovering stolen property that was sold by Rios.

Anyone who purchased items from Rios is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.