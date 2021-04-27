BPD arrests several people for firearms-related offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made several firearm-related arrests over the past few days.

The most recent happened on Sunday. At around 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 20 block of Kincaid Street after receiving reports of someone firing a weapon. When they arrived, the department said officers found the suspect, 45-year-old Francisco King, who was determined to be a felon.

The department said King was initially uncooperative before being taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. He was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

During the investigation, BPD said it learned that King shot a dog in the backyard of a neighboring residence. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary office, where it was ultimately euthanized due to its injuries.

King was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of animal cruelty, felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and resisting arrest.

On April 22 at around 8:30 a.m., the department said officers responded to a peace disturbance in the 3000 block of Victoria Way. The officers attempted to contact a person near the residence, who subsequently fled on foot.

BPD said Etcheverry was found to be on parole and in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault, parole violation and for other offenses.

At around 3:39 p.m. that same day, the department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. One of the occupants, later identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Leiva of Rosamond, was found in possession of multiple unregistered and unserialized firearms, according to BPD.

The department said tools commonly used to assemble firearms were also located in the vehicle. Leiva was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of manufacturing unconventional and undetectable firearms.

Lastly, at around 10:41 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of Weedpatch Highway. During a search of the vehicle, BPD said officers found a loaded and unregistered firearm as well as a pistol classified as an assault weapon with an illegal suppressor attached.

The department said both firearms were not registered to the vehicle’s occupants. Fausto Cachu, 19, and 20-year-old Leonel Santos were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearms possession, assault weapon possession and possession of a suppressor.