BPD arrests man on firearm, drug charges Thursday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman who dragged a dog from an electric scooter qualifies for a felony diversion program, attorneys said in court Friday, and the criminal case against her has been suspended.

Elaine Rosa was examined by mental health professionals and was found to meet the criteria for a mental health diversion program under state law. A number of conditions will be set for her under the program, and she must abide by them to avoid having criminal proceedings reinstated.