BPD arrests man on firearm, drug charges Thursday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday night on firearm and drug charges, according to a news release.
According to BPD, officers conducted a traffic stop around 9:55 p.m. on a vehicle in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. During a probation search of the vehicle, BPD said a loaded stolen firearm and methamphetamine were discovered. Pedro Gonzales, 36, was arrested for gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.