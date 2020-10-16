BPD arrests man on firearm, drug charges Thursday night

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday night on firearm and drug charges, according to a news release.

According to BPD, officers conducted a traffic stop around 9:55 p.m. on a vehicle in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. During a probation search of the vehicle, BPD said a loaded stolen firearm and methamphetamine were discovered. Pedro Gonzales, 36, was arrested for gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News