BPD arrests man in connection with several residential burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen residential burglaries.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it has arrested 43-year-old Edward Ernest Anaya. The department said Anaya targeted vacant residences, specifically for kitchen appliances and water heaters, and that he entered vacant residences through side garage doors or lockboxes.

BPD said in some of the burglaries, Anaya opened the garage and backed either a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade or white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban inside. He then loaded appliances into the rear of the vehicles.

The department said Anaya is likely responsible for additional residential burglaries in the Bakersfield area.

Anyone with information about residential burglaries in town is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.