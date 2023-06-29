BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of an armed robbery at an ATM while the technician was servicing it on Coffee Road.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and aggravated assault on Coffee Road at the Well Fargo ATM Saturday around 5:24 p.m., according to Sgt. Robert Pair with BPD.

Police say a man allegedly approached the ATM service technician with a shotgun and struck him in the head with the stock of the shotgun, this resulted in injury. The man then allegedly took currency from the ATM and fled the area.

Officers arrested the suspect, who was identified as Saeed Skinner, 26, of Tupman, California, in the 4500 block of California Avenue on Wednesday, according to police.

Police searched Skinner’s vehicle and found the shotgun used in the incident and a loaded handgun, according to BPD.

Officials say Skinner was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges.