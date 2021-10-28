Man arrested at Planz Park encampment in connection to 2 killings: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man taken into custody at an encampment near Planz Park is suspected of killing two women, police said.

Adrian Angel Chavez, 34, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of murder in the deaths of a woman whose body was found in October of last year, and another woman whose body was found in July.

Chavez, held without bail, is due in court Friday.

The first body was discovered the morning of Oct. 12, 2020, by a code enforcement officer on Daniels Lane, police said. Marilyn Cuervo, 28, had trauma to her body, police said.

On July 26, officers were called to the 500 block of South Union Avenue where they found a woman with trauma to her body, police said. She was declared dead at the scene.

Chavez has 36 prior criminal cases listed in Kern County. This year alone, he has pleaded no contest to burglary in two separate incidents, and to attempted burglary in a third case, according to court records.

In 2019, he pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and in 2018 he pleaded no contest to felony spousal abuse, records show.

Chavez also has convictions for drug and gun offenses, willful cruelty to a child and shining a laser at an aircraft, according to the court website.