BPD arrests Bakersfield man for human trafficking following FBI investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 50-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested in connection with human trafficking Thursday after a months-long investigation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The Bakersfield Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been investigating Joel Wyrick, 50 of Bakersfield since November of last year for his involvement in human trafficking of a female juvenile and other possible female victims, according to BPD.

On Thursday police executed a search warrant at Wyrick’s residence where they found multiple firearms, according to the department. He was arrested and booked in the Kern County Jail.

Wyrick was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a minor, prostitution of a minor 16 years or older, pandering and several firearm-related charges, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Inmate information.

Wyrick’s bail has been set at $350,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

If you have information regarding this case, call Detective Trefz with the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3535 or the department at 661-327-7111.