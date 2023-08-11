BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified and arrested the suspect wanted for sexual assault at a business in downtown Bakersfield.

Police identified Isaiah Robertson, 28, of Bakersfield as the suspect wanted for the sexual assault at a massage parlor on 24th Street.

Robertson was arrested without incident for charges of assault to commit a sex offense, attempted forced oral copulation, false imprisonment, kidnapping and indecent exposure, BPD said in a statement.

BPD said the man allegedly entered the business around 11:14 a.m. and assaulted a woman. The woman was able to defend herself and the suspect fled.