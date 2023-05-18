BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man allegedly in connection to an assault at a Bakersfield hospital that resulted in minor injury.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Wednesday around 4 p.m. and found a man, 55, barricaded in a hallway with a knife he allegedly made.

The man allegedly made threats against staff and other patients, according to BPD.

Police say the victim of the initial assault had a minor injury.

The man was taken into custody and was arrested with “minimal force,” police said. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, criminal threats and violation terms of his parole.