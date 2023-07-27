BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Bashirtash Drive for a report of a shooting around 3:41 a.m., according to police.

A man was found in a field and transported to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said possible suspects fled to a hotel room at the Howard Johnson on White Lane.

At the hotel, officers made contact with a man and a woman but a third person was uncooperative.

After a standoff lasting about an hour-and-a-half, the person exited the room and was taken into custody, according to police.

During the standoff, the hotel was evacuated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.