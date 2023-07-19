BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three people in connection to an armed robbery of a liquor store on Wilson Road.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the South Side Liquor Queen on May 30 just before 7 p.m., according to police.

Police say several suspects arrived at the store with a shotgun, entered the business, held the employees at gunpoint and took money and fled.

According to officials, police arrested one person from Delano and two from McFarland in separate locations in Delano without incident on July 17.