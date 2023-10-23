BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three people on suspicion of organized retail theft and recovered 140 stolen items on Sunday.

According to BPD, officers responded to Harbor Freight Tools on Rosedale Highway regarding a theft around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspects allegedly fled but officers obtained a suspect description and vehicle description.

The suspects were later seen in the Walmart parking lot on Gosford Road by law enforcement around 3:54 p.m.

Courtesy: BPD

Courtesy: BPD

Courtesy: BPD

Police contacted the three suspects and said the suspects allegedly committed thefts at Harbor Freight Tools, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Walmart on the same day, according to police.

Police recovered the stolen items, which were valued at about $3,299 and returned them to the stores.

The three suspects were taken into custody and booked on four counts of burglary, conspiracy and organized retail theft.

One of the suspects falsely identified themselves to police and was also arrested on suspicion of false personation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.