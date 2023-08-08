BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people and recovered about $24,000 worth of stolen merchandise early Friday morning, police said.

Police say detectives with the Organized Retail Theft unit conducted a search at a home on Waycross Street at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 4.

During the search suspected stolen merchandise from Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart was found, according to police.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy and grand theft, according to BPD. One of the people arrested allegedly has twelve separate theft offenses at Home Depot and Lowe’s.