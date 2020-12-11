BPD arrests 2 for gang participation, attempted murder, other charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people for gang participation, attempted murder, firing into an occupied dwelling, felons in possession of firearms among other related charges.

Officers responded to the 800 block of New Stine Road, near Belle Terrace on Dec. 10 around 4:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting. During BPD’s investigation, officers gathered suspect vehicle information. The suspect vehicle was located on California Avenue near Union Avenue.

As officers tried to approach the vehicle, it drove away, leading them on a short chase, according to BPD. During the pursuit, two loaded firearms were discarded from the vehicle. The driver eventually yielded and 28-year-old Marlon Burch and 36-year-old Tyrobe Lindsey were taken into custody with no incident, according to Bakersfield Police.

BPD’s investigation found several rounds were fired from the vehicle at a victim and an occupied apartment.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.