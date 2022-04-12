BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested Monday after the bomb squad was called to the Kern County Human Services Building on Columbus Street in northeast Bakersfield.

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a bomb threat. Police arrived and learned a woman was upset with staff allegedly overhead making statements about bombing the building.

BPD said the woman left a couple of bags in front of the building, but investigators later determined those bags did not contain explosives.

The woman was eventually taken into custody.