BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers arrested a man Thursday morning who allegedly stabbed a store guard at Nordstrom Rack, took merchandise and violated his parole.

The Bakersfield Police Department identified, John Gutierrez, 22, of Bakersfield as a man who allegedly took merchandise from Nordstrom Rack, stabbed a store guard when approached and identified him as a suspect in several grand thefts.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at Nordstrom Rack on Stockdale Highway on May 25 at about 6 p.m., according to BPD.

At Nordstrom Rack, officers found the stabbed store guard and Gutierrez fled the scene, according to BPD.

Police said the store guard allegedly watched Gutierrez steal about $3,000 worth in merchandise. When the store guard approached Guttierez in the parking lot he assaulted and stabbed him.

The store guard was hospitalized with “significant injury,” according to BPD.

Detectives with the BPD Organized Retail Theft Unit identified Gutierrez as a suspect in several grand thefts in the area, officers said. The grand thefts included a theft from Ulta Beauty on Rosedale Highway on May 5 and a separate Nordstrom Rack theft.

Gutierrez was arrested Thursday in the 300 block of V Street, according to BPD. He allegedly fled on foot but was arrested after “minor physical force.”

Police say Gutierrez was on active parole and he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine.

Police arrested Gutierrez on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, multiple counts of retail theft and related charges.