BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects are under arrest after they allegedly stole over $20,000 in stolen merchandise from various businesses throughout Bakersfield, according to police.

Officers said detectives with the Organized Retail Theft Unit pulled over a vehicle Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Weedpatch Highway, which was occupied by two people wanted for multiple organized retail thefts and had active warrants.

While searching the vehicle detectives found a loaded handgun with a missing serial number and methamphetamine, officials said in a statement.

Police identified and arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man both from Bakersfield.

The woman had an active arrest warrant for two thefts, totaling $8,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Sunglass Hut and Don Roberto’s Jewelers.

The man had an arrest warrant for seven alleged robberies of five businesses amounting to a loss of $12,000. Some of those businesses include: Sunglass Hut, Don Roberto’s Jewelers, City Nails Beauty Supply, WSS Shoes and Office Depot, according to a news release.

He was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of methamphetamine and other charges.