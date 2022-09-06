BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 24.

The robbery took place just before 1 p.m. at the Dollar General at 401 Union Ave.

Officials said the suspect got into the passenger seat of a car parked in the parking lot and fled the area. The car is a red Ford Fusion and the license plate number is California 7TEZ989. It was previously reported stolen out of Palmdale, according to officials.

The suspect is described as Black man age 25 to 35. He was seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a white “KC” logo, a black shirt with “Cookies” written on the front, blue shorts, black socks, black and white slide sandals and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Danni Melendez at (661) 326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.