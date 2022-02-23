BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department says three pounds of marijuana were seized during a shooting investigation that was the result of an illegal drug deal.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to California Avenue between Easton Drive and Chester Lane for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they said they detained four people running from the scene of the incident. BPD said it recovered a discarded firearm.

Police later said the people running from the scene were attempting to sell marijuana to another group of people when an armed robbery occurred. After the robbery took place, Ceasar Gutierrez, 24, of McFarland, fired multiple shots at the other group but did not hit anyone. Multiple uninvolved vehicles were hit by bullets.

Gutierrez was booked into the Kern County Jail and faces charges of assault with a firearm, according to arrest records. He is due in court Thursday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.