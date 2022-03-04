BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman are wanted in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Bakersfield area and the Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying them.

The man, woman and their vehicle have been caught on surveillance video.

The man is described as Hispanic, around 40 years old, medium build, short brown hair and has a mustache, according to BPD. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and red Vans shoes during one of the thefts.



The woman is described as Hispanic, about 30 years old, heavyset, red and brown hair, according to police. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and red Adidas shoes and covering her face with a red sweatshirt during one of the incidents.

The two were driving a dark gray Nissan Altima around 2010’s model with black wheels and a spoiler, according to BPD.





If you have information regarding this case, call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.