BPD: 2 girls steal car from homeowner who let them inside to use restroom; 1 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested one of two girls suspected of stealing the car of a Southwest Bakersfield homeowner who let them inside to use the restroom.

Police said it happened at around 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Grissom Street.

Investigators said two female juveniles went to the home and asked the homeowner to use the restroom when one of the girls took the homeowner’s car keys.

According to police, the homeowner confronted the girls outside when one of the girls assaulted the homeowner while the other started the vehicle. A neighbor tried to help but was also hurt in the fracas when the girls in the vehicle backed out of the driveway.

Police said the homeowner suffered minor injuries, while the neighbor suffered injuries described as “moderate.”

Officers found the vehicle near White Lane and Wilson Road. Only one of the girls was in the vehicle as it collided with another vehicle and continued northbound on Wilson Road. The people in the collision suffered minor to moderate injuries police said.

Eventually, police caught up with the girl and the stolen vehicle on Wilson Road west of Stine Road where it collided with a gardening truck. No on in the gardening truck was injured police said.

Police arrested the 17 year old girl for carjacking, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Juvenile Hall.

The second girl remains outstanding. Police did not provide a description for the girl.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.