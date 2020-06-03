BPD: 19 arrests made in connection with Bakersfield protests since May 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While protests in Bakersfield over the death of George Floyd have been relatively peaceful, there have been at least a couple alleged acts of violence, and a number of tense moments where protesters refused police commands to leave the area and were taken into custody.

In all, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the local protests regarding Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes despite Floyd pleading he couldn’t breathe and after he became unresponsive.

Some of those arrested locally were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to arrest records.

Every person who was taken into custody is a resident of Bakersfield, police said.

Of the arrests, the most serious involves Michael Tran, who was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he drove into a crowd of protesters on Truxtun Avenue. The incident was captured on multiple cameras, and police said Tran may have antagonized protesters before driving through the crowd and striking a 15-year-old girl.

Tran, 31, remains in custody on $525,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police said nine others were also arrested the evening of May 29, and following are their names, ages and the charge on which there were arrested:

Kenneth Johnson, 33, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Johnathan Martin, 22, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Karen Rush, 31, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Lee Milbert, 28, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Jessica Santillan, 22, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Blanca Garcia-Trujillo, 23, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Guillermo Corilla-Figeroua, 23, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Robert Treadwell, 29, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

(No name given), 17, reckless driving.

Police said there were no arrests May 30 connected to the protests.

On May 31, the following were arrested:

Sergio Covarrubias Renteria, 19, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Drake Reynolds, 24, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.

Michael Villarreal, 19, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly and resisting arrest.

Israel Crosthwaite, 20, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly and resisting arrest.

Andres Garcia, 18, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

Avion Hunter, 24, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly, resisting arrest, conspiracy and assault with a firearm on a peace officer.

Marcus Stewart, 25, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly, resisting arrest and two misdemeanor arrest warrant.

(No name given), 16, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly, resisting arrest, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.

(No name given), 16, refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly, resisting arrest and conspiracy.

No arrests related to the protests were made on Monday or Tuesday, police said. One person in the area of Tuesday’s protest was taken into custody on suspicion of driving without a license, and another for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

It appears from jail records that every adult except Tran, Hunter and Stewart is out of custody. Juvenile records are not public.

Police remain looking for several people wanted for vandalism of the Bakersfield Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial that occurred during the protests.