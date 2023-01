BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released.

The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between O and Q streets, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.